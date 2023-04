GeoVisions is inviting the Community to an open house on Wednesday, April 26th from 11am – 2pm. Their office is located at 4202 Holliday Street in the Warm Springs Industrial Park.

They will have information and demonstration stations for:

Flintknapping

Oral History

Drone Footage & Virtual Reality

GIS Mapping

Ask and Archologist

Warm Springs Culture

NAGPRA

Lunch will be provided by Kalama’s Frybread.

If you have any question, email [email protected]

GeoVisions Open House Flyer