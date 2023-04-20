“A Reflection Of Life” Premiere

“A Reflection of Life ”is a full-length documentary that explores water issues affecting the West with an emphasis on amplifying Indigenous voices by capturing Indigenous stories and wisdom.
Local filmmaker Brutis Baez was involved in the production of the documentary, which includes interviews with people from Warm Springs, Yakama, Umatilla and Nez Perce.
You can watch the film premiere this evening (Thursday, April 20, 2023) at the Madras Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 5:30 and the screening begins at six.
Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance at https://theworldmuse.org/2023-2/