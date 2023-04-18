On Track OHSU Seeking 7th grade Students at the WSK8

On Track OHSU invites 7th grade students and families to join them at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy tomorrow evening, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, starting at 6pm.

This is an opportunity to learn more about the program that focuses on introducing middle and high school students to careers in the health sciences and in Oregon’s biomedical workforce. Student volunteers from OHSU and other Oregon universities serve as role models and work to increase students’ engagement in the sciences. OHSU faculty and staff also volunteer to provide On Track OHSU! students an authentic view of health science degrees and careers.

At the 7th grade event – students will help welcome peers from Chiloquin as they make their way to OHSU, learn about upcoming events, including the middle school fair at OHSU on April 20th, and enjoy a dinner catered by Twisted Teepee.

If you have any questions email Cesar at tapi[email protected]

OHSU MS School Fair Family Night Flyer