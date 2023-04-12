Warm Springs Gaming Enterprise Update

Two of the biggest American rock bands of the 1980s will headline the concert coming up in June at Indian Head Casino. The bands—Great White and Slaughter—each had platinum-selling records in the mid- and late

1980s. They will perform on an outdoor stage by the casino on Saturday evening, June 10.

A week later, Saturday, June 17, the casino will host the Seventh Annual Indian Head Car Show. The colorful and popular show, with a $500 prize for Best in Show car or truck, will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs.

The casino is again open seven days a week, starting at 9 a.m. daily.

Indian Head meanwhile is getting ready for the Cottonwood Restaurant to re-open full-time within the next couple of months. The Cottonwood is currently open on Fridays and Saturdays, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The partial closure of the Cottonwood Restaurant has been because of staffing, and the need to keep the Tule Grill and Plateau Travel Plaza restaurants open during their regular hours, said Indian Head general manager Shawn McDaniel.

“We want to make sure the Tule Grill and Plateau are at full staff, so we we’re not spread too thin,” he said. Mr. McDaniel, the finance staff and board of directors met recently with Tribal Council for these and other

updates.

Both the casino and Plateau Travel Plaza are doing well financially and employment-wise, Mr. McDaniel said. Like other casinos, and business in general, Indian Head had to make major adjustments during the pandemic

years of 2020-22. The casino and Travel Plaza are now bouncing back to their pre-pandemic popularity. The rock show, upcoming car show, being open every day, and the upcoming Cottonwood full-time re-opening are great

examples.

The casino now has 120 employees, McDaniel reported. The Plateau Travel Plaza employs about 40. Close to 50-percent of the casino employees are Warm Springs tribal members, as are more than half of the employees at

the Plateau. Counting employees who are married-into-the tribes plus other Indians, 64-percent of casino employees are tribal affiliated. The casino offers the most competitive pay rate among casinos for its employees, as hiring continues back to the pre-covid standard. At Indian Head there are 53 vacancies in all areas of the operation. At the Plateau there are 16 vacancies.

You can learn more at the casino Human Resources Department at their Plaza office by the casino, or on the website under ‘Careers’ at iindianheadcasino.com

Tickets to the June concert, including for the VIP area, are also on sale now at the website.

Car Show Flyer

Great White & Slaughter Flyer