The Warm Springs K-8 Kindergarten Welcome and Sign Up Event will be Wednesday May 17th from 4-6pm.

Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st should plan on attending to register your student for Kindergarten in the fall.

Now is the time to be working with your child to prepare them for the “big school.”

If you have any questions – you can contact the Warm Springs K8 at 541-553-1128.