WSK8 3rd Quarter Honor Roll

Posted on by
24
Apr

Congratulations to the following students and families for making the honor roll!

6th GRADE

HONORS

  • Joletta Begay
  • Blake Culps
  • Delmer Davis
  • Allen Garcia
  • Marisa Hatlestad
  • Julius Hazelbaker
  • Alley Heath
  • Pearl Heath
  • Jaylon Holliday Jr
  • Marie Jackson
  • Aalyssa James
  • Kenyon Kalama
  • Adamaris Lopez
  • Ione Morales
  • Dru Picard Smith
  • Aliyana Rodriguez Longknife
  • Pixie Santos Red Dog
  • Bethaliss Smith
  • Jacoby Stevens
  • Jaden Suppah
  • Gabriel Warner Picard
  • Brielle Wheeler
  • Teynesia Williams

HIGH HONORS

  • Ovienda Bisland
  • Nizhoni Chiquito Yallup
  • Demarcus Greene
  • Jayla Johnson
  • Giuliana McGill
  • Meleseke Nua
  • Debra Plouffe Anson
  • Landon Steen
  • JoeRay Stwyer
  • Charles Thomas
  • Mateja  Sutterlee
  • Shasta Tailfeathers
  • Carla Wainanwit
  • Michael Wallulatum
  • Sylvia Wallulatum
  • Jewlian Williams

HIGHEST HONORS

  • Rosetta Berry
  • Sahara Circle
  • River Edwards
  • Willie Sittinghorse Kirk Jr

 

7h GRADE

HONORS

  • Kevin Blueback
  • Ellison Chavez Jr
  • Kaylee Johnson
  • Briseis Picard Smith
  • April Ruiz Covarrubias
  • Frederick Wallulatum Jr
  • Wyatt Heath
  • Venus Renfro
  • Fiske Clark
  • Riley Heath
  • JoLessa Main
  • Jaycub Thomas
  • Joshua White

HIGH HONORS

  • Derise Jefferson
  • Askewin Tom
  • Sequoya Edwards
  • Tyree Starr

HIGHEST HONORS

  • Mikaylah Dowty
  • Jada Herkshan
  • Miayala Suppah
  • Katlyn Victorino

 

8th GRADE

 HONORS

  • Trevyn Shumaker
  • Harlan Waheneka Jr
  • Dennis White IV
  • Amare Brunoe
  • Stanley Simtustus III
  • John Buffalo Ball Jr
  • Abigail Eriza
  • Kade Fuiava Caldera
  • Jamie Ike
  • Giselle Medina
  • Donnie  Polk Tewee

HIGH HONORS

  • CheyLene Mireles
  • Tuimanua Smith
  • Dustin Tanewasha
  • Haydyn Cross Dog
  • Kyra Eastman
  • Caden Greene
  • Liam Circle
  • Ava Collins
  • Aiyana Saunders
  • Ciara Wolfe Lahr

HIGHEST HONORS

  • Audriyona Gilbert
  • Kylen Stevens
  • Julian Stwyer

 

