Missing & Murdered Awareness

Today (Fri., May 5, 2023) is Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Awareness Day.

Folks in Warm Springs and across the nations are wearing red.

There are cutouts of Red Dresses displayed on the front lawn of the Community Center.

Indigenous families and tribal communities across North America, are honoring thousands of missing and slain relatives.

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Awareness Day is a solemn effort to draw attention to the disproportionate number of Indigenous people who have faced violence or vanished altogether. Federal health statistics show Native American and Alaska Native women are 10 times more likely to be murdered than women overall in the United States. The marches, symposiums, prayer gatherings and ceremonies aim to raise pressure on policy makers to provide adequate law enforcement resources in Indian Country.

Tomorrow (Sat., May 6, 2023) there is the “Say Their Name” marathon relay event in Warm Springs starting at the Rodeo Grounds and ending at the Simasho Longhouse. The “Say Your Name” event is in it’s second year to remember our Missing and Murdered Indigenous relatives. Anyone wanting to volunteer to help can contact Raylene Thomas or Reina Estimo.

Say Their Name Flyer